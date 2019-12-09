Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship Earns Academic All-America Honors

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia senior place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has garnered CoSIDA Academic All-America honors for the first time in his career, according to an announcement on Monday.

Blankenship is the first Georgia player to earn the honor since 2013, which is when quarterback Aaron Murray received his second straight award of this sort. Blankenship is one of two players from the Southeastern Conference on this year’s First or Second teams for Division I football.

The CoSIDA Academic All-America program recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom. This marks the 26th Georgia football player to earn Academic All-America distinction.

Blankenship’s inclusion on the squad comes after he along with junior quarterback Jake Fromm and junior tailback Prather Hudson were Academic All-District selections in November.

To be eligible for Academic All-America consideration, a student-athlete must be a varsity starter or key reserve, maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a scale of 4.00, and have reached sophomore athletic and academic standings at his current institution.

Blankenship, a native of Marietta, Ga., has been awarded the National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar Athlete Award and named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy. He is also a finalist for the Lou Groza Award and Burlsworth Trophy. Blankenship is tied for second in the league in scoring this year, averaging 9.2 points per game, and has connected on 25-of-31 field goal attempts and all 44 of his PATs. He has drilled three 50-yard field goals this season. Blankenship is the FBS active leader by 16 with a total of 78 made field goals.

The No. 5 Bulldogs (11-2) will face No. 7 Baylor (11-2) in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020, in New Orleans, La. ESPN will televise the matchup.