Georgia's LB Tae Crowder happy to be drafted, Mr. Irrelevant

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

Undated--Tae Crowder is going to have to settle for being Mr. Irrelevant without the frills for now. Still, the Georgia linebacker is just happy being picked by the New York Giants in the NFL draft. It didn't make a difference he went last in the three-day draft.

He was chosen and that's all he cared about. The selection comes with the “honor” of being Mr. Irrelevant, which dates to 1976. There is usually a Mr. Irrelevant week in California at which the player is honored. That's on hold for now because of restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic