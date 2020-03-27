Georgia's Hammonds entering NBA draft, protects eligibility

Friday, March 27, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds says he is entering the NBA draft while protecting his college eligibility. Hammonds averaged 12.9 points while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game. He was second on the team in scoring, behind freshman Anthony Edwards, who also has entered the draft.

While Edwards could be the top pick in the draft, Hammonds' draft outlook is far less certain. He could decide to return for his senior season. Hammonds had 22 points and 11 rebounds in Georgia's final game of the season, a 81-63 win over Mississippi in the Southeastern Conference tournament.