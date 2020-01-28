Georgia's G-Day game set for April 18th

Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020

Athens, GA--Since a lot of folks can talk college football every day of the year, some news from Athens,.

The annual G-Day game is now set for Saturday, April 18th. That's the week after the Masters and has become the normal spot on the calendar for the Dawgs.

This one may be more interesting then most seeing there's no clear cut favorite of who the quarterback will be. Also, an early look at the big guys up front, on both sides of the ball. Get your grill ready now.

