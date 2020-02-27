Georgia's Fromm looks to impress at NFL Combine

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

Indianapolis, IN--The NFL combine is in full swing in Indianapolis. A host of Georgia Bulldogs are looking to make a name in front of the nfl scouts and execs. Maybe the one guy who could use a good combine, quarterback Jake Fromm

Some thought it was a stretch for Fromm to come out a year early, especially seeing he didn't have the best of seasons. After a lot of soul searching Fromm thought this was as good a time as ever. Now, his focus isn't on anything else, but putting on the best show possible.

"For me, it's just trying to be the best me I can be. I'm not the tallest, I'm not the fastest, I know I'm not going to go our and run any 4.2's, for me, just try to hone in and do the best I can. I want to be as quick as possible, and want to throw the ball around as good as I can." said Jake Fromm

It's funny, Fomms hand's didn't measure up to be the biggest by any stretch, his response, these hands took him to three SEC title games, two Sugar Bowls and a National Title game as well. The dude knows how to win.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT All Rights Reserved