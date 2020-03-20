Georgia's Edwards announces plans to enter NBA draft

Friday, March 20, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards has announced his plans to enter the NBA draft. The decision was expected.

Edwards was one of the nation's top recruits last season and is projected to be one of the top picks in the draft. A 6-foot-5 guard, he led the nation's freshmen with his average of 19.1 points per game and 5.2 rebounds. Edwards announced his decision with a statement on his Twitter feed. He says “Georgia will always be my home but I am ready to take my game to the next level."