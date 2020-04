Friday, April 24, 2020

New York, NY--After being passed over in the opening round, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift was taken early in round two by the Detroit Lions.

Swift wrapped up his junior year in Athens with over 1,200 yards rushing and seven touchdowns as he left the program a year early.

He also caught 24 passes for 200 plus yards and another touchdown.

Swift joins another former Bulldog, quarterback Matthew Stafford.

