Georgia's Blankenship is a semifinalist for Burlsworth Trophy

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia graduate place-kicker Rodrigo Blankenship has been included as one of 10 semifinalists for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on.

The only player from the Southeastern Conference on the list will now be eligible to be one of three Burlsworth Trophy finalists, which will be announced on Nov. 19. Finalists will be honored and the winner will be announced on Dec. 9 in Springdale, Ark., hosted by the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, in conjunction with the Springdale Rotary Club.

The trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth. Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon walked on to the Razorback team in 1994, worked his way to being a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.

Honors have already begun to roll in for Blankenship. The five-time 2019 SEC Special Teams Player of the Week has earned one of the National Football Foundation (NFF) National Scholar Athlete Awards; is a finalist for the Campbell Trophy; and he is a semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award and Wuerffel Trophy.

Blankenship, a native of Marietta, Ga., is leading the league in scoring this year, averaging 9.9 points per game, and has connected on 19-of-22 field goal attempts and all 32 of his PATs. He has drilled three 50-yard field goals during his team’s 8-1 start. Blankenship is the FBS active leader by 14 with a total of 72 made field goals.

The former walk-on who earned a 2018 UGA undergraduate degree is a 2019 CBS Sports/Athlon Midseason All-American. Blankenship has connected on a school record 186 consecutive PATs, which ranks second in SEC history. Thanks in large part to his contribution, Georgia leads the nation with 277 PATs in a row dating back to 2014.

The 2018 Allstate American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Good Works Team member and 2018 SEC Community Service Team member has been just as exceptional away from the field as he has been on the field.

