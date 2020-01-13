Georgia's Azeez Ojulari honored

ATHENS, Ga. --- Georgia redshirt freshman outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari has been named to the 2019 Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Shaun Alexander Freshman All-America Team, presented by Stand Together.

Ojulari, a native of Marietta, Ga., was one of four players from the Southeastern Conference included on the squad. Ojulair was also a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Year Award.

During the Bulldogs’ 12-2 run that included a victory over No. 7 Baylor in the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl, Ojulari started 13 of 14 games and finished with 36 tackles, including a team-leading 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss.