Georgia's Anthony Edwards honored by the SEC

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. — Anthony Edwards was named SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office in Birmingham, Ala., on Monday, the school-record third time the Atlanta native has won the honor this season.

Last week, Edwards averaged 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in wins against No. 13 Auburn and at Vanderbilt. He notched his 22nd and 23rd double figure scoring outputs of the season and led Georgia offensively for the 16th and 17th times in 27 games this season.

Against Auburn, Edwards scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer late in the first half that gave the Bulldogs a lead they never surrendered. At Vanderbilt, he put up 19 points and collected a team-high five rebounds.

For the season, Edwards is now averaging 18.9 points per game overall and 19.4 points in SEC play. He has scored 511 total points, the third-most ever by a Georgia freshman. Edwards enters Wednesday’s game against South Carolina just four points shy of the No. 2 total by a Bulldog freshman, 515 by Jumaine Jones. The school record for freshman scoring is 646 points by Jacky Dorsey in 1974-75.

Edwards also was named SEC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 1 and Feb. 3. The first accolade came after he averaged 22.3 points in a trio of outings at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. He was honored the second time after becoming the first Bulldog freshman in over two decades to record consecutive double-doubles in outings against Missouri and Texas A&M.

All told, Bulldogs have captured SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times in 16 weeks this season. Sahvir Wheeler was the Dec. 23 winner after scoring the game-winning layup in a double-OT victory over SMU.