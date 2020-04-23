Georgia's Andrew Thomas drafted by the New York Giants

Thursday, April 23, 2020

New York, NY--The New York Giants added a security blanket for their two most recent first-round picks by taking offensive tackle Andrew Thomas of Georgia with the fourth pick in the NFL draft. Thomas started 41 games for the Bulldogs in three seasons, the last 26 at left tackle.

The 6-foot-5, 320-pounder was considered the most complete tackle in the draft, but some experts felt others had a bigger upside. His selection gives general manager Dave Gettleman a hulk who can open holes for running back Saquon Barkley and keep quarterback Daniel Jones on his feet.