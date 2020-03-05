Georgia women advance to face No. 1 South Carolina in SEC

Thursday, March 5, 2020

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 16 of her 20 points in the second half and secured a double-double as Georgia beat Alabama 68-61 in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Georgia will face top-seeded South Carolina in the first quarterfinal game on Friday. The No. 9 seed Lady Bulldogs lost to the Gamecocks, the top team in the AP Top 25 poll, 88-53 in late January. Gabby Connally added 16 points for Georgia. Jordan Lewis scored 15 points and Brittany Davis added 14 for Alabama, the No. 8 seed.