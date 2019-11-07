Georgia to play Ohio State on the football field

Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019

ATHENS----------- The University of Georgia has scheduled a home-and-home football series with Ohio State University for 2030 and 2031 according to an announcement by the two schools Thursday.

The Bulldogs will host the Buckeyes in Athens on Sept. 14, 2030, and travel to Columbus on Aug. 30, 2031.

“We are committed to playing in as many big games as possible, keeping Georgia on the national stage,” said UGA head football coach Kirby Smart. “Matchups with a team like Ohio State are one of the many reasons great players come to Georgia.”

“This is yet another opportunity to compete against the very best in college football,” said UGA J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. “To have Ohio State Between the Hedges in 2030, and the return trip to the Horseshoe in 2031 – it will be another high-level matchup that will gain national attention. National home-and-home matchups in the future with Oklahoma, Clemson, UCLA, Florida State and Texas will provide our student-athletes and fans the best experiences in college football.”

Georgia’s previously announced home-and-home series with Power 5 non-conference opponents include two with Clemson (2029 at Clemson and 2030 in Athens, and 2032 in Athens and 2033 at Clemson); Texas (2028 at Austin and 2029 in Athens); UCLA (2025 in Pasadena and 2026 in Athens); Florida State (2027 in Tallahassee and 2028 in Athens); and Oklahoma (2023 in Norman and 2031 in Athens). The Bulldogs also have three neutral site Power 5 games in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes Benz Stadium: 2020 vs. Virginia; 2022 vs. Oregon; and 2024 vs. Clemson.

Georgia and Ohio State have only met once previously. The Bulldogs defeated the Buckeyes, 21-14, in the January 1, 1993, Citrus Bowl in Orlando.