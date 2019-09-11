Georgia to play Georgia Southern at SRP Park

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019

North Augusta, SC--For the third straight year, Georgia will play baseball at SRP Park, as they will take on Georgia Southern, March 4th of next year.

The Dawgs and Eagles will square off in the middle of a three game series between the two teams with game time being 5pm.

In it's first season, SRP Park hosted the Georgia vs Clemson game, and then last year, it was The Citadel against the Dawgs.

Now, out of conference rivals will be part of the college series SRP Park will host.

