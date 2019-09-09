Georgia taking day-by-day approach with Arkansas State

Monday, Sept. 9, 2019

ATHENS, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Bulldogs christened newly-named Dooley Field with a 63-17 win over Murray State this past Saturday. It's a result that shouldn't have surprised anyone -- after all they were 7 touchdown favorites. It should be more of the same this coming week against Arkansas State.

To the Red Wolves credit -- they did take down the University of Nevada Las Vegas 43-17 and showed some explosive play potential. And let's not forget, the Dawgs did have a slow start against the Racers.

The goal for Georgia this week is to once again, get young guys into the game. That means they'll need another great week from D'Andre Swift on the ground, Jake Fromm in the air, and emerging number one receiver George Pickens.

As for now, head coach Kirby Smart wants his team focusing on the challenge ahead of them on a day-by-day basis.

"We don't look past today, that's the thing. We're focused on today and getting better at us. I think when these guys turn on the tape like we did last night, we don't ever lie to our players, we say 'this is what it is and here it is for you to see, you be the judge.' We did that last week and we're going to do it this week. The tape speaks for itself this week. [Arkansas State] Is a really good football team," said Smart.

It's a noon kickoff for Smart and the Dawgs in another tune-up type game on Saturday. It's also their last game until the quality of competition begins to pick up with Notre Dame 2 weeks away.

