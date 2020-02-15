Georgia state championship round of 32 results, sweet 16 match-ups

Sweet 16 games are played February 19th-20th. Updates will be provided.
BOYS AA
Glenn Hills 72, Woodville-Tompkins 58. Glenn Hills hosts Douglass.
Swainsboro 72, Jefferson County 52. Swainsboro hosts South Atlanta.
Butler 60, Vidalia 56. Butler travels to Banks County.
Laney 64, Jeff Davis 44. Laney hosts Putnam OR travels to Therrell.
BOYS AAAA
Burke County 68, Dougherty 67. Burke County travels to Denmark.
Thomson 58, Americus-Sumter 84. Thomson eliminated.
Cross Creek 58, Carver 51. Cross Creek hosts Marist.
BOYS AAAAAA
Lakeside 49, Houston County 53. Lakeside eliminated.
Valdosta 62, Grovetown 50. Grovetown eliminated.
Evans 79, Coffee 60. Evans hosts Douglas County.
GIRLS AA
Laney 77, Metter 30. Laney hosts Putnam County.
Josey 48, Jeff Davis 20. Josey travels to Douglass, Atlanta.
Butler 58, Bryan County 54. Butler travels to Union County.
Washington County 53, Brooks County 30. Washington hosts Lamar County.
GIRLS AAAA
Cross Creek 44, Hardaway 38. Cross Creek hosts Troup County.
Thomson 22, Carver 85. Thomson eliminated.
Burke County 32, Americus-Sumter 49. Burke County eliminated.
GIRLS AAAAAA
Grovetown 43, Northside WR 40. Grovetown hosts Douglas County.
Greenbrier 41, Houston County 60. Greenbrier eliminated.
Evans 25, Valdosta 83. Evans eliminated.