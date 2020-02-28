Georgia knocks off Georgia Tech in the first game of the 3-game series

Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. ----- A five-run outburst helped fourth-ranked Georgia defeat 17th-ranked Georgia Tech 6-5 Friday in front of a Foley Field crowd of 3,294.

The Bulldogs (9-1) claimed round one of the three-game weekend series over Tech (7-2). Saturday’s contest will be on the Tech campus at 2 p.m. followed by a Sunday tilt at Coolray Field at 2 p.m.

Georgia starter junior Emerson Hancock (2-0), struck out 10 batters over 5.2 innings while junior pitcher Ryan Webb earned his first save of the year by throwing the final 3.1 innings. Jonathan Hughes (2-1) started for the Yellow Jackets and pitched four innings, giving up five runs on five hits with four strikeouts.