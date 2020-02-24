Georgia hires Scott Cochran away from Alabama

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. --- Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart announced that Georgia football has hired Scott Cochran to be the team’s Special Teams Coordinator on Monday.

Cochran, who is a two-time National Strength Coach of the Year, was hired to the Bulldogs’ staff after spending 13 years at Alabama as the Tide’s head strength and conditioning coach.

“Ask anyone who’s been around him, Scott’s passion and energy is contagious,” said Smart. “Special Teams Coordinator is a great fit as he’ll be working with all position groups. His knowledge and experience elevates our entire program, and we’re excited to welcome the Cochran family to Athens.”

Cochran was on Nick Saban’s staff for all six national titles, as he served as an assistant at LSU in 2003. Nationally regarded as one of the best in the area of strength and conditioning, Cochran received one of the highest honors in his field when he was named the 2011 Samson Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year, as featured in American Football Quarterly. He earlier was named the Samson Strength & Conditioning Coach of the Year following the 2008 season.

Smart and Cochran both began their Alabama careers in 2007 and spent nine years together before Smart left to take his current position in Athens. While at Alabama, Cochran implemented an offseason workout plan before spring practice each year, which included the well-known “Fourth Quarter Program” to help players develop physically and prepare for upcoming practices.