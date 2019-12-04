Georgia has little problem with North Carolina Central

Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Anthony Edwards and Rayshaun Hammonds combined for 40 points to lead Georgia to a 95-59 win over North Carolina Central University on Wednesday.

Edwards scored 21 points, his third straight 20-point game. The freshman was 8-for-15 from the field, 4-for-8 on 3-pointers, and added four assists. He was the team’s leading scorer for the sixth time this season.

Hammonds scored 19 points, making 7-for-12 from the field, and grabbed nine rebounds. Hammonds helped Georgia outrebound NCCU 54-25.

Georgia (6-2) also got 16 points from Tyree Crump. The Bulldogs scored 90-plus points for the fifth time.

North Carolina Central (2-7) lost its third straight. The Eagles were led by senior forward Jibiri Blount with 19 points, eight rebounds and five steals.

Georgia was playing without starting forward Amanze Ngumezi, who was suspended indefinitely for undisclosed reasons. He was replaced in the lineup by freshman Rodney Howard, who had four points, four rebounds and four blocks.