Georgia focused on improvement ahead of Murray State

ATHENS, GA -- Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship and tackle Andrew Thomas were awarded player of the week honors from the SEC for their performance against Vanderbilt. While those Dogs shined, others thought they could do better.

Runningback D'Andre Swift thought he should have played better against Vandy, and head coach Kirby Smart thought there were moments the team could have performed better. Now the focus has shifted to Murrary State. There should be a lot of improvement from week one to two, and Smart fully expects decision making to be one of the biggest improvements this week.

"Each one different because sometimes being aggressive is a good thing and can help you, and sometimes making poor decisions kills you in big moments. We can't have them, so you make sure you expose them to it. You try to put them in the same situation again, and you try to encourage them to make better decisions," said Smart

Decision making isn't the only area where Smart wants to see improvement. He added that he expects to see the team improve in every area of the game.