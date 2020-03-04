Georgia falls to Florida in Athens

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Florida pulled away late in the game with a 10-0 run that included back-to-back 3-pointers by Noah Locke, and the Gators beat Georgia 66-54. The win strengthens Florida's NCAA Tournament credentials.

Keyontae Johnson led Florida with 18 points. Locke had 17. Anthony Edwards had 14 points in what is expected to be his final home game for Georgia. Edwards, who is the nation's top freshman scorer, is expected to be one of the top picks in the NBA draft. Florida recovered after trailing by 13 points early in the game. The Gators rallied after trailing by 22 points in last month's win over the Bulldogs.