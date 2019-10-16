Georgia expects Anthony Edwards to be a huge impact

Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019

Birmingham, Al--Georgia coach Tom Crean expects a "huge impact" from Anthony Edwards and says the highly touted freshman doesn't realize yet how good he can be.

Edwards was the nation's No. 2 overall prospect in his high school class according to composite rankings of recruiting sites compiled by 247Sports. The Bulldogs are counting on the 6-foot-5 guard to spark a program coming off an 11-21 season and 13th-place finish in the SEC.

Crean says Edwards can be an "outstanding" offensive player and "elite" defensive player and that the freshman "doesn't even really have an idea of how fast he is, how good he can be."

Crean says one reason is Edwards' youth; he just turned 18 years old on Aug. 5.

