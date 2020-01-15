Georgia blows out Tennessee

Wednesday, Jan 15, 2020

Athens, Ga--Freshman Anthony Edwards scored 20 of his 26 points in the first half, pushing Georgia to a big lead that carried the Bulldogs to an 80-63 victory over Tennessee.

After a brutal three-game stretch against ranked teams, Georgia romped past the Volunteers. With Edwards hitting from all over the court, Georgia built a 47-28 lead that essentially settled this one by halftime. Rayshaun Hammonds added 21 points for Georgia. Tennessee was led by Jordan Bowden with 12 points.