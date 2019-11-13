Georgia area schools to see major shifts as new regions are formed

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019

Augusta, Ga--The GHSA has finalized the regions and classifications for the next few years. Here's a partial list of regions. In 6A you'll find our Columbia County schools with the exception of Greenberier. The Pack are in 5A this year and will play mostly Athens area schools.

Burke County is now the lone 4A school and will road trip to Savannah on a regular basis. Big changes in 3A as Thomson and Harlem move down. Also, ARC won their appeal to move down as well.

In 2A. Our other metro teams, along with Jefferson County will play with in the same region. As Putnam County. And in 1A, Aquinas finds themselves with long road trips in their future.

Class 6A Region 3

Alcovy, Evans, Grovetown, Heritage, Lakeside, Rockdale County

Class 5A Region 8

Greenbrier, Apalachee, Clarke Central, Eastside, Jackson County, Johnson, Gainsville, Loganville, Walnut Grove

Class 4A Region 3

Burke County, Benedictine, Islands, Jenkins, New Hampstead

Class 3A Region 4

Cross creek, Harlem, Hephzibah, Morgan County, ARC, Thomson, Westside

Class 2A Region 4

Butler, Glenn Hills, Jefferson County, Josey, Laney, Putnam County

Class 2A Region 2

Bacon County, East Laurens, Jeff Davis, Swainsboro, Toombs, Vidalia, Woodville-Tompkins

Class 1A Public Region 3

ECI, Jenkins County, Bryan County, Claxton, Johnson County, Metter, Montgomery County, Portal, Screven County, Treutlen

Class 1A Public Region 8

Lincoln County, Warren County, Washington Wilkes, Greene County, Commerce, Social Circle, Towns County

Class 1A Public Region 7

Glascock County, ACE Charter, Crawford, Hancock Central, Wilkinson County

Class 1A Private Region 3

Aquinas, Calvary Day, Savannah Christian, Savannah Country Day

