Georgia approves major expansion of football facilities

Friday, Sept. 6, 2019

ATHENS —— A major expansion of the Butts-Mehre Heritage Hall — 165,000 square feet of new and improved space that will include a much larger operating area for the Bulldogs’ football program — was approved by the University of Georgia Athletic Association Board of Directors during its quarterly meeting here Friday.

After today’s unanimous approval by the Board, the Butts Mehre expansion project will be presented for consideration by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia at one of its meetings later this fall.

The Butts Mehre building has served as the administrative center for the Athletic Association, as well as the operational hub for the football program, since 1987. In those 32 years it has undergone a number of renovations and expansions, most recently the William Porter Payne and Porter Otis Payne Indoor Athletic Facility, which opened in 2017.

The latest project, at an estimated cost of $80 million, will add a greatly expanded weight room, locker room, meeting rooms, coaches’ offices and sports medicine facility, as well as a number of other improvements for the football program. Construction for the first phase is projected to begin in January of 2020 and would be completed by April of 2021, according to J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Greg McGarity. Phase two of the project will include a small portion of new construction and renovation of existing space, and would be completed by January of 2022, McGarity said.