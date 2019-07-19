Georgia Tech's new era starting in Atlanta

Friday, July 19, 2019

Charlotte, NC--It's a new era and a new style of football on the flats for Georgia Tech. The single wing is gone, as is Paul Johnson, and the new Mr. Waffle House, Geoff Collins is now in charge.

While Collins is doing his best to change the culture, it's not a quick fix and won't be on the field. He's only had one recruiting class so he's having to make the best of the guys he currently has.

"We're not an organization built on scheme. We are an organization that's built on players. So we inherited a roster that had 13 running backs on scholarship, and zero tight ends. Well those young men are in our organization and have hopes and dreams and want to play at a high level. So how can we put them in a position, so they can have success individually and we can have success as a team." said Geoff Collins

Interesting to note, a tight end actually did catch a pass in the spring game, the first in years for the Yellow Jackets.

