Georgia Tech's Myles Sims granted waiver by the NCAA

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

THE FLATS – An appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility for Georgia Tech defensive back Myles Sims (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake) was granted by the NCAA on Wednesday.

With the decision, Sims, who has practiced with the Yellow Jackets since the beginning of fall camp, becomes eligible to participate in games, starting with Thursday’s season opener at Clemson. The Atlanta native redshirted as a true freshman at Michigan last season and transferred to Georgia Tech in May. He’ll have four seasons of eligibility remaining.

While Sims’ appeal for a waiver was granted, the NCAA denied an appeal for a waiver for immediate eligibility for defensive lineman Antonneous Clayton (Vienna, Ga./Dooly County), who transferred to Georgia Tech from Florida. Clayton must sit out of game action this season and will have one season of eligibility remaining in 2020.

“I’m happy for Myles and for our team that he has been granted immediate eligibility. This is the right decision for the young man,” Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins said.

“At the same time, I vehemently disagree with the NCAA’s decision to not grant immediate eligibility for Antonneous,” Collins continued. “As an athletics department and a football program, we remain confident that he meets the stated criteria for immediate eligibility and by not granting it, the NCAA does not have the best interests of the student-athlete in mind.”