Georgia Tech's 2020 football schedule is set

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020

THE FLATS – A Thursday night opener versus longtime Atlantic Coast Conference rival Clemson will kick off Georgia Tech’s 2020 football schedule, which was unveiled on Wednesday by the ACC.

For the second-straight season, Georgia Tech will open the campaign with a Thursday night conference battle against Clemson. The nationally televised 2020 season opener for both teams will be played on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The opener against five-time-defending ACC champion Clemson is the first of seven home games for the Yellow Jackets, including six contests at Bobby Dodd Stadium and the previously announced Nov. 14 “Mayhem at MBS” showdown versus Notre Dame at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the state-of-the-art home of the Atlanta Falcons, located less than a mile from Georgia Tech’s Midtown Atlanta campus.

Other home dates at Bobby Dodd Stadium include ACC Coastal Division matchups against Virginia (Oct. 17), Duke (Nov. 7) and Miami (Nov. 21), as well as previously announced non-conference contests against Gardner-Webb (Sept. 12) and UCF (Sept. 19).

After three-straight home games to open the season, the Yellow Jackets will make their first road trip of the season to ACC Coastal rival North Carolina on Sept. 26. The Jackets’ other conference road games are at Virginia Tech (Oct. 3), Pitt (Oct. 24) and Syracuse (Oct. 31). Tech closes the season at archrival Georgia on Nov. 28.

2020 GEORGIA TECH FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thursday, Sept. 3 – Clemson* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 12 – Gardner-Webb (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 19 – UCF (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Sept. 26 – at North Carolina* (Chapel Hill, N.C.)

Saturday, Oct. 3 – at Virginia Tech* (Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Oct. 17 – Virginia* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Oct. 24 – at Pitt* (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

Saturday, Oct. 31 – at Syracuse* (Syracuse, N.Y.)

Saturday, Nov. 7 – Duke* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 14 – Notre Dame (Mayhem at MBS – Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 21 – Miami (Fla.)* (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

Saturday, Nov. 28 – at Georgia (Athens, Ga.)

Home games in BOLD