Georgia Tech tops Hawaii for 3rd at Diamond Head Classic

Michael Devoe scored 18 points and Moses Wright added 16 to help Georgia Tech rally past Hawaii 70-53 for third place in the Diamond Head Classic. The Yellow Jackets shot 50% and erased a nine-point, second-half deficit to hand the Rainbow Warriors their second straight loss.

Georgia Tech took the lead for good at 49-48 with 8:17 remaining on a Wright bucket inside. It was part of a 21-2 run, capped by a pair of free throws by James Banks III to stretch the lead to 68-50 with 1:17 left to play. Drew Buggs had nine points for Hawaii.