Georgia Tech to start selling alcoholoic beverages at sporting events

Thursday, March 5, 2020

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has approved a pilot program to sell alcoholic beverages at Georgia Tech athletics events. The pilot program will launch with beer sales during 2020 Georgia Tech baseball home games, beginning with the Yellow Jackets’ contest versus Virginia Tech on Friday, March 6 at Russ Chandler Stadium.

A cross-disciplinary working group made up of representatives from various Georgia Tech units, including athletics, legal, public safety, student life, student government and campus services, convened last fall to explore the feasibility of selling alcohol within GTAA facilities.

The pilot program allows Georgia Tech to study its athletics concessions and event operations with the introduction of alcohol sales during gameday events. It includes an alcohol management plan to promote the responsible sale, service and consumption of alcohol. Notably, Georgia Tech will require all alcohol servers to be Serve Safe Alcohol-certified and/or TEAM Coalition-trained and will rigorously enforce policies and procedures related to alcohol sales. Additionally, Georgia Tech will educate fans through responsible drinking programs, support of designated driver initiatives and other alcohol-safety messaging.