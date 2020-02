RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Francesca Pan scored 13 of her 30 points in the first six minutes of the third quarter and Georgia Tech built a double-digit lead and withstood a late rally to stun No. 4 N.C. State in a 65-61 win.

N.C. State, which started 22-1, lost at home for the second time in four days following a defeat by No. 9 Louisville on Thursday.