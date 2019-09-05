Georgia Tech is ready for home opener

Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019

Atlanta, Ga--I don't think many had the grand expectations that Georgia Tech would go to Clemson and knock off the top ranked team. Hey, it's year one with a new coach and there are no quick fixes in college football. Yes, there were a lot of negatives, but there were also some good things Geoff Collins saw from his crew.

First and foremost, they played the entire 60 minutes. Sure they got down big early, but never quit and were able to score some late touchdowns. Also, the mistakes made are correctable. It takes 11 guys to make a play and when one or two don't, it can get ugly.

"Here's why this played happened. Nine guys did their job really well. These two didn't keep the ball on the proper shoulder and it went for 90 yards. So don't you other nine try to do something else when this was the issue. So the trust, the accountability, and everybody understanding that we are going to get better." said Geoff Collins

Now the Jackets get their home opener Saturday when they take on South Florida. Its only the second meeting ever between the two programs as tech is hoping to avoid their first 0 and 2 start in 30 years.

