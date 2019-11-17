Georgia Tech beats Georgia for 1st time in Athens

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) -- Georgia Tech has pulled off a historic women's basketball victory, beating rival Georgia in Athens for the first time in program history.

The Yellow Jackets (3-0) routed the Lady Bulldogs 73-40 on Sunday behind 20 points from Francesca Pan.

Georgia (2-1) has dominated the series over the years. This was only the seventh win in 42 meetings for Georgia Tech -- and its first ever at Stegeman Coliseum.

The Yellow Jackets actually trailed 13-8 after the first quarter but romped the rest of the way under first-year coach Nell Fortner. They made 12 3-pointers while holding Georgia to 34 percent (18 of 53) shooting.

Georgia Tech also forced 19 turnovers, leading to 27 points.

The Yellow Jackets are off to a strong start after a tumultuous 2018-19 campaign. Longtime coach MaChelle Joseph was suspended late in the season and then fired over alleged mistreatment of players and staff. She denied the allegations and claimed the firing was retaliation for her complaints about gender equity issues.