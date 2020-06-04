Georgia Tech athletics to take day off on Election Day

ATLANTA (AP) — In the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality, Georgia Tech wants to make sure its athletes take time to vote in November.

The school says nine teams, including football, will cancel all mandatory activities on the Nov. 3 to recognize the importance of casting a ballot.

Other teams that pledged to refrain from any mandatory activities on Nov. 3 include men’s and women’s basketball, both of which will be preparing for the start of their seasons.

Georgia Tech women’s swimming and diving team has a meet scheduled for Nov. 3, but is working to reschedule the competition.