Georgia Tech agrees to a pair of games with Alabama in the future

Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020

THE FLATS – Georgia Tech has agreed to future home-and-home football series with Alabama and Georgia State, director of athletics Todd Stansbury announced on Wednesday. The Yellow Jackets will renew their rivalry with Alabama on Aug. 31, 2030 in Atlanta and Aug. 30, 2031 in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Jackets will face nearby Georgia State for the first time on Aug. 31, 2024 at Bobby Dodd Stadium before making the short trip to Georgia State Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026.

“We’re excited to announce the additions of Alabama and Georgia State to our future football schedules,” Stansbury said. “In addition to being one of the nation’s top programs, Alabama is one of Georgia Tech’s oldest and most frequently played rivals, so we are very proud to renew the series for the first time in nearly half a century and allow new generations of fans to enjoy the excitement of the rivalry.

“On the other hand, Georgia State is an opponent that we have never faced in football, despite the close proximity of our campuses and the relationship that we share as members of the University System of Georgia. It will be a lot of fun to square off in a neighborhood matchup and to give our fans another opportunity to come out and see the Yellow Jackets play right here in Atlanta.”

Georgia Tech and Alabama have played 52 times in a rivalry that dates back to 1902. With the exception of a four-year break during World War II (1943-46), the Yellow Jackets and Crimson Tide squared off annually from 1922-63 as members of the Southern Conference (1922-32) and Southeastern Conference (1933-63). The rivalry continued for one season after Georgia Tech withdrew from the SEC in 1964, then was renewed again with games in six-straight seasons from 1979-84. Georgia Tech defeated No. 19-ranked Alabama, 16-6, in the last meeting between the two programs on Sept. 15, 1984 at Grant Field.