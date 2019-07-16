Georgia Tech adds B.J. Elder to basketball staff

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) -- B.J. Elder, a leader of Georgia Tech's 2004 Final Four team, is returning to the program as associate director of player personnel.

The 38-year-old Elder's return, announced by coach Josh Pastner on Tuesday, follows three seasons as an assistant coach at Clarkston High School near Atlanta.

Elder played as a professional in Europe for 10 years following his Georgia Tech career.

Elder was a two-time All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection. The guard was one of Georgia Tech's top 3-point shooters in school history. He averaged 14.9 points on the 2004 team that advanced to the national championship game.

He was inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 2017.

