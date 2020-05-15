Georgia Tech Mourns the Loss of Pepper Rodgers

Friday, May 15, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Pepper Rodgers has died at the age of 88. His alma mater, Georgia Tech, announced Rodgers' death. He was a colorful personality who helped the Yellow Jackets to a 12-0 season as a player in 1952. He is even better known for his coaching career, with included stints with Kansas, UCLA and Georgia Tech, as well as the United States Football League and the Canadian Football League.

As a quarterback and kicker, Rodgers was part of Georgia Tech team that went 32-2-3, claimed two Southeastern Conference championships and won three major bowl games during his three years on the varsity.