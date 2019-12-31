Georgia State falls to Wyoming in the Arizona Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019

Tucson, Az--Xazavian Valladay ran for 204 yards and scored two touchdowns, Levi Williams accounted for four scores and Wyoming rolled over Georgia State 38-17 in the Arizona Bowl.

Wyoming started slow before scoring two quick touchdowns late in the first quarter and early in the second. The Cowboys built a 14-point lead by halftime and racked up 524 total yards to win a bowl game after being left out of the postseason last year. Williams made his first career start after Tyler Vander Waal entered the transfer portal but remained with the team for bowl practices.