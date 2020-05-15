Georgia State QB Ellington joining coaching staff

Friday, May 15, 2020

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Georgia State quarterback Dan Ellington, the team’s starter the last two years, is joining coach Shawn Elliott’s staff as an assistant coach. Ellington will serve as an offensive assistant coach. He will assist with running backs while also spending time with the quarterbacks and receivers.

Ellington was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection as a dual-threat quarterback. He completed 62 percent of his passes in his career, setting a school record. He ranks second with 34 touchdown passes. Throughout his playing career, Ellington expressed his desire to coach. He says his biggest goal is to bring a Sun Belt championship to his alma mater.