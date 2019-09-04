Georgia Southern's home game still on track for Saturday

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

STATESBORO - Georgia Southern Athletics continues to monitor the potential effects of Hurricane Dorian, but wants to emphasize that the football game is still on as scheduled. The Eagles will host the sixth-ranked Maine Black Bears from the FCS Saturday night at Allen E. Paulson Stadium with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

Current forecasts call for Saturday's weather in Statesboro to be sunny and warm with minimal impact to the campus. All three of the University's campuses (Statesboro, Armstrong in Savannah and Liberty in Hinesville) are closed through Thursday, but preparations are being made to host the season opener as scheduled. Please go to the University Alert Center for the latest updates.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased through GSEagles.com/tickets. As a reminder, all current Georgia Southern students with a valid Eagle ID who have paid their athletics fees get into all athletics events for free. No tickets are required as students just need to get their Eagle ID scanned. The bus trip scheduled from the Armstrong campus has been canceled due to the buses being used for evacuation and emergency services purposes. It will resume for the Louisiana game on Sept. 28.

With parts of Chatham County under mandatory evacuation and I-16 returning to normal traffic flow with residents potentially returning home, game patrons are encouraged to plan ahead for heavy traffic and seek alternate routes if necessary.