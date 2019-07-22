Georgia Southern's blue collar team looks to back up 2018 season

Monday, July 22, 2019

New Orleans, La--Every year the Sun Belt Conference seems to get tougher and tougher. Part of that was when Georgia Southern joined the fun. In his first year, Chad Lunsford did the improbable, turning a two win team into a 10 win team. Now, trying to back that up.

Won't come easy by any stretch, especially with two power five opponents out of the gate and on the road. Lundsford likes those challenges, especially knowing his team isn't going to sneak up on anybody this time around. Instead, they'll just put their nose down and go to work.

"Our identity at Georgia Southern is being blue collar, disciplined and tough. We're not going to shy away from that. To do that type of thing, doesn't require talent. We have all different levels of talent on our football team, but being blue collared, discipline and tough is how we will go from good to great" said Chad Lundsford

How they handle the role of the hunted instead of the hunter will be key in this team's success. Lundsford is also one who knows full well the history of the program and is looking forward to this squad continuing the legacy.

