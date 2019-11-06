Georgia Southern's Kindle Vildor to play in the Senior Bowl

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019

STATESBORO - Georgia Southern senior cornerback Kindle Vildor has accepted an invitation to play in the 2020 Reese's Senior Bowl.

The game will be broadcast live on the NFL Network, as will the practices on Tuesday through Thursday (Jan. 21-23). The Wednesday and Thursday (Jan. 22-23) practice will also be covered live on ESPNU. The NFL Network will produce hour-long recap shows each evening.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is college football's premier senior showcase event. It annually features the country's best senior collegiate football players and top NFL draft prospects on teams representing the North and South.

The teams are coached by the entire coaching staffs of two National Football League teams.

Only college seniors and fourth-year junior graduates are eligible for the game. Fourth-year junior graduates must have graduated by the December prior to the game to be eligible.

Vildor will be the sixth Georgia Southern Eagle to play in the Senior Bowl, joining Adrian Peterson (2002), J.J. Wilcox (2013), Jerick McKinnon and Lavelle Westbrooks (2014) and Ukeme Eligwe (2017).

The College Park, Georgia, native had a big junior year, racking up numerous honors. He was named a second-team All-American and the Sun Belt Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus. He also earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors from the league, Pro Football Focus, Phil Steele and Southern Pigskin after tallying 42 tackles on the season, including 4.5 for loss, with a team-high with four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. This season he has 16 tackles, including three for loss, and an interception as most teams have stayed away from him.