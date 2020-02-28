Georgia Southern releases 2020 football schedule

Thursday, Feb. 29, 2020

STATESBORO, Ga. – The Georgia Southern Athletics Department and the Sun Belt Conference announced Friday the Eagles' 2020 football schedule. It is a slate that features on it three conference champions from a year ago, six home games, at least one nationally televised game and five contests against teams that played in a bowl game last year.

The Eagles will open the 2020 season on the road, traveling to Boise, Idaho, to take on defending Mountain West Conference Champion Boise State on Sept. 5, before opening their home slate on Sept. 12 against Campbell. They then host defending Conference USA Champion Florida Atlantic at Allen E. Paulson Stadium a week later on Sept. 19. The final non-conference game comes in November as the Eagles travel to Ole Miss on Nov. 21.

Georgia Southern opens up Sun Belt play at the end of September, traveling to the two-time defending SBC West champion Ragin' Cajuns of Louisiana on Sept. 26. October begins with a return trip to the Pelican State, this time to take on ULM on Oct. 3. An 11-day break leads into the annual mid-week game against Appalachian State, this time on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Paulson Stadium in a game that will be televised by ESPN2.Up next will be a road trip to Coastal Carolina on Oct. 24, followed by a rare three-game homestretch as the Eagles host South Alabama (Oct. 31), Troy (Nov. 7) and Texas State (Nov. 14) in successive Saturdays. The regular season wraps up in Atlanta on Nov. 28 at Georgia State.