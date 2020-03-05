Georgia Southern names new Athletic Director

Thursday, March 5, 2020

STATESBORO, Ga. - Georgia Southern University has hired Mississippi State University's Jared Benko as Eagle Nation's new director of athletics. Benko will report directly to the University president, serve as a member of the President's Cabinet and oversee 17 NCAA Division I varsity athletics programs, 15 of which compete in the Sun Belt Conference. Benko will officially start on April 1.

Benko has more than a decade of progressive and respected leadership experience in the Southeastern Conference (SEC). For the past four years, he has served as the deputy director of athletics/chief financial officer at Mississippi State University assisting the director of athletics with strategic planning, personnel decisions, marketing and public relations initiatives while also supervising the day-to-day operations of the athletic department and serving as the sport administrator for the football program.

"This was a highly sought-after position attracting over 100 candidates from across the nation," said Georgia Southern University President Kyle Marrero. "The expressed enthusiasm for and reputation of Georgia Southern validated the success we have had, and the potential in our future. Jared stood out in everyone's mind. The committee and I are confident he is the right person to capitalize on our momentum and lead Eagle Nation to even greater heights."

"I am humbled and honored to serve the Georgia Southern University family," Benko said. "The passion and pride of Eagle Nation is unmatched, and I am excited and deeply committed to bringing a hard-working and innovative culture to our coaches, staff and student-athletes. Thank you to President Marrero and the search committee for entrusting me with this critical leadership position. Georgia Southern's best days are ahead and my family and I look forward to joining the Statesboro community."

