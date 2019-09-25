Georgia Southern looks to rebound at home

Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019

Statesboro, Ga--Georgia southern is back at Paulson Stadium under the lights on Saturday. It's the Rajin. Cajuns of Louisiana in town.

First part of the year has been rough for the Eagles. Part of that, going against the likes of LSU and Minnesota, Part of that, Shai Werts being hurt and missing time. Nobody in Eagle nation will use excuses and they really aren't looking for any other motivation, but just going out and winning.

"I wouldn't say a chip on our shoulder, I feel like no matter who we play we're going to have a chip on our shoulder. No matter if we're playing Alabama, LSU, or Louisiana, I feel like we are always coming in and trying to beat anybody we are playing. To be three point underdogs doesn't mean anything to us" said Rashad Byrd

As far as the health of Werts, coach Chad Lunsford says he's getting better and practicing well. Now, hoping he'll be ready to roll on Saturday.

