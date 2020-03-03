Georgia Southern hands Georgia just their second loss of the young season

Tuesday, March 3, 2020

ATHENS, Ga. - Georgia Southern baseball defeated No. 4 Georgia on Tuesday afternoon, defeating the Bulldogs 6-3 at Foley Field. The Eagles improved to 6-5 on the season, while UGA fell to 11-2.

Tyler Owens pitched six and 2/3 innings for GS on Tuesday, allowing three hits and striking out three. Owens left in the seventh with one on and in a 6-1 ballgame. Hayden Harris came in to close out the seventh and finished off the Bulldogs in the eighth and ninth. Harris allowed four hits and two runs, striking out five UGA batters.

Parker Biederer kept the score level in the first inning, jumping at the wall in center to rob a home run from Tucker Bradley. Owens would later strand Ben Anderson at third and the Eagles and Bulldogs would remain scoreless through the third.

In the fourth GS would take a 3-0 lead, when Christian Avant laced a double over the head of the left field to score Austin Thompson. Later in the inning Jason Swan doubled to left and Biederer reached on an error to triple the score.

Georgia Southern would not take their foot off the petal, scoring another run in the sixth to make it 4-0. In the Seventh GS added two more as Avant added two more to his RBI total on the night. He finished the ballgame 3-for-5, scoring two runs and driving in three more for the Eagles.

UGA scored a pair in the ninth to cut the deficit in half, but the Eagles took the first of three meetings from the Bulldogs.