Georgia Southern completes their football class

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

STATESBORO - The Georgia Southern football program announced Wednesday a football class composed of four student-athletes who joined Eagle Nation in the February recruiting period. These four join 20 others who were announced in the early signing period.

On Wednesday, head coach Chad Lunsford announced four additional players, three who are slated to play offense (two quarterbacks, one running back) and one inside linebacker on defense. The players hail from Georgia, Alabama, Florida and Pennsylvania.

"When you look at the group we signed in December, we only had a few spots left for today," Lunsford said. "We like to keep spots open for this recruiting period for seniors who may have had great senior years that busted onto the scene late and may not have had a lot of offers for December and I think that's the case today. We feel really good about the four guys we announced as part of February class. They are athletic, versatile and will be Georgia Southern Men. As a whole, this class met a lot of the needs we have and I look forward to getting all of them on campus."