Georgia Southern baseball finalizes schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019

STATESBORO - The Georgia Southern Baseball team has announced its 2020 schedule featuring 29 home games, three opponents nationally-ranked in the preseason polls, and a pair of neutral site contests.

The Eagles open the season with five straight home games against Ball State (four games) and Georgia Tech (one game), the latter of who ranks No. 20 in the NCAA's "incredibly early look preseason top-25" released on Aug. 13. The team will also face No. 13 Georgia once at home, once in Athens and once at SRP Park in North Augusta, South Carolina. Rounding out the ranked competition will be a trip to No. 14 East Carolina in late February for a trio of games.

Also, the Eagles will play one game in Grayson Stadium in Savannah for a second-straight season against Kennesaw State after beating College of Charleston 3-1 in 2019.

"Our team is looking forward to playing another challenging schedule in 2020," said 21st-year head coach Rodney Hennon. "The non-conference portion will feature nine games against opponents that competed in the NCAA Regionals a year ago and finished with top 15 RPI's. Once again, the early season slate should prepare us well for an always tough Sun Belt schedule."

Sun Belt Conference play begins Mar. 13 at home against Troy and culminates at the Sun Belt Championship Tournament May 19-24 inside Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery, Alabama.

"This year will also mark the first year of the Sun Belt Tournament moving to a neutral site," said Hennon. "I believe the downtown Montgomery area and Riverwalk Stadium will provide a great venue for student-athletes and fans to experience a first-class championship experience."