Georgia Southern adds Fresno State to future schedules

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

STATESBORO - The Georgia Southern Athletics Department announced Thursday the addition of Fresno State to its future football schedules as the two schools have agreed to a home-and-home contract. The Eagles will travel to Fresno, California, on Aug. 30, 2025 to take on the Bulldogs and FSU will return the trip with a game in Statesboro on Sept. 23, 2028.

For now, this is how the announced future non-conference slate stacks up through 2028:

2020

Sept. 5 - at Boise State (Boise, Idaho)

Sept. 12 - vs. Campbell (Paulson)

Sept. 19 - vs. Florida Atlantic (Paulson)

Nov. 21 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

2021

Sept. 4 - Gardner-Webb (Paulson)

Sept. 18 - at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)

Sept. 25 - at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton, Fla.)

Nov. 20 - BYU (Paulson)

2022

Sept. 3 - Morgan State (Paulson)

Sept. 10 - at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)

Sept. 17 - at UAB (Birmingham, Ala.)

Sept. 24 - Ball State (Paulson)

2023

Sept. 2 - The Citadel (Paulson)

Sept. 9 - UAB (Paulson)

Sept. 16 - at Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)

Sept. 23 - at Ball State (Muncie, Ind.)

2024

Aug. 31 - Boise State (Paulson)

Sept. 21 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)

Oct. 12 - at BYU (Provo, Utah)

TBA - Home vs. FCS

2025

Aug. 30 - at Fresno State (Fresno, Calif.)

Oct. 4 - Liberty (Paulson)

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS

2026

Sept. 26 - Houston (Paulson)

Oct. 10 - at Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.)

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS

2027

Sept. 18 - at Houston (Houston, Texas)

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS

2028

Sept. 23 - Fresno State (Paulson)

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Away vs. FBS

TBA - Home vs. FCS

* - subject to change