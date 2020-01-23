Georgia Southern adds Fresno State to future schedules

Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
STATESBORO - The Georgia Southern Athletics Department announced Thursday the addition of Fresno State to its future football schedules as the two schools have agreed to a home-and-home contract. The Eagles will travel to Fresno, California, on Aug. 30, 2025 to take on the Bulldogs and FSU will return the trip with a game in Statesboro on Sept. 23, 2028.
For now, this is how the announced future non-conference slate stacks up through 2028:
2020
Sept. 5 - at Boise State (Boise, Idaho)
Sept. 12 - vs. Campbell (Paulson)
Sept. 19 - vs. Florida Atlantic (Paulson)
Nov. 21 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
2021
Sept. 4 - Gardner-Webb (Paulson)
Sept. 18 - at Arkansas (Fayetteville, Ark.)
Sept. 25 - at Florida Atlantic (Boca Raton, Fla.)
Nov. 20 - BYU (Paulson)
2022
Sept. 3 - Morgan State (Paulson)
Sept. 10 - at Nebraska (Lincoln, Neb.)
Sept. 17 - at UAB (Birmingham, Ala.)
Sept. 24 - Ball State (Paulson)
2023
Sept. 2 - The Citadel (Paulson)
Sept. 9 - UAB (Paulson)
Sept. 16 - at Wisconsin (Madison, Wisc.)
Sept. 23 - at Ball State (Muncie, Ind.)
2024
Aug. 31 - Boise State (Paulson)
Sept. 21 - at Ole Miss (Oxford, Miss.)
Oct. 12 - at BYU (Provo, Utah)
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2025
Aug. 30 - at Fresno State (Fresno, Calif.)
Oct. 4 - Liberty (Paulson)
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2026
Sept. 26 - Houston (Paulson)
Oct. 10 - at Liberty (Lynchburg, Va.)
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2027
Sept. 18 - at Houston (Houston, Texas)
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
2028
Sept. 23 - Fresno State (Paulson)
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Away vs. FBS
TBA - Home vs. FCS
* - subject to change