Georgia Southern Kindle Vildor receives preseason Sun Belt honor

Thursday, July 18, 2019

NEW ORLEANS - Kindle Vildor highlights a group of four Georgia Southern football players who have been voted to the Preseason All-Sun Belt squad, as released Friday morning by the conference. The team was voted on by coaches and selected media who cover the league.

Vildor was voted the league's defensive player of the year and to the first team. Joining him on the first-team defense were end Raymond Johnson III and fellow cornerback Monquavion Brinson. Kicker Tyler Bass was voted to the first team as a specialist.

The Sun Belt will hold its annual Media Day on Monday in New Orleans at the Mercedes Benz Superdome while the Eagles will open camp on Aug. 2. Vildor and Bass will join head coach Chad Lunsford in The Big Easy.